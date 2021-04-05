Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $46.62 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.