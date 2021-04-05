Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 4,027 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.49 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

