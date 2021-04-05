Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

