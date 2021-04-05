Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.03 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $200.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.59 and a 12-month high of $203.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

