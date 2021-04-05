Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Triple-S Management worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

