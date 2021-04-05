Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

