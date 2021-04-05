Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,673. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

