Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 625.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 362,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 191,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $62.39.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 625.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 5.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,412. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.