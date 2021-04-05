Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 625.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 362,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 191,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $62.39.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.