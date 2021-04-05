Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.96 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.