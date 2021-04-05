Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Scientific Games worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

