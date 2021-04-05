Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,213,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

