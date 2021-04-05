ScPrime Price Tops $0.18 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $6.02 million and $5,583.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,726,689 coins and its circulating supply is 34,043,078 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

