Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 196.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $101,740.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

