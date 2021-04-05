Scrypta Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $457,413.82 and $861.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001207 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,296,439 coins and its circulating supply is 16,496,439 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

