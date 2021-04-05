Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 548.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,547 shares of company stock valued at $121,606,473 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

