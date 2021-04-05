Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Seagen worth $60,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

