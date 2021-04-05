SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.61

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $572,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

