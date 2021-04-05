Secret Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00005837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $239.29 million and $5.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.41 or 0.00459764 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.35 or 0.04649079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,609,986 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.