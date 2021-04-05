SEEN (SEEN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. SEEN has a market cap of $6.46 million and $90,854.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN token can currently be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00015515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00297932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00100366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00773538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028861 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

SEEN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.