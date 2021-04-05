Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $9.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

