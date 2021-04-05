Semux Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Semux has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $217,891.02 and $6.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

