Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,287.25 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $215,287.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031362 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004789 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004967 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

