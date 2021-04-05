Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $53.70 million and $1.03 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.