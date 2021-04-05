Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $78.31 million and $1.12 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00672846 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

