Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Tops $331.66 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $331.66 million and $210.77 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00011090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

