Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Service Properties Trust worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.