ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $507.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

