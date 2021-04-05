Shadows Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $19.70 million and $2.62 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

