Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $226.87 million and a PE ratio of 196.31. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

