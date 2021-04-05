Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.