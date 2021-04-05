SHIELD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. SHIELD has a market cap of $351,668.48 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,667.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.23 or 0.03593501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00373990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.73 or 0.01061445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00447982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00422571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00332212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026369 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

