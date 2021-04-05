Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.17

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $839.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 219.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

