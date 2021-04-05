Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1,350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,310.55.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,162.00. 5,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,802. Shopify has a 1 year low of $369.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,223.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,114.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.