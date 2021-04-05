Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $1,360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,145.95. 731,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,118.40. Shopify has a twelve month low of $369.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 729.91, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.