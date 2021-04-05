ShowHand (HAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,897.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $277,732.31 and $6,897.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 130% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

