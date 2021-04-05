SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 56.3% Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $134,107.44 and approximately $245.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.