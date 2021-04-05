SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of SI-BONE worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

