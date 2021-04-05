SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0723 on Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $15,576.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,774.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.22 or 0.03595492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00371701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.89 or 0.01068304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00447824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00421154 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00333405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026437 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,082,901 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.