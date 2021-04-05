Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 90122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

