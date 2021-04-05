Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 105,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 190,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

