Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.61

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 30488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.44%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

