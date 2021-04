Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) Shares Down 2.8%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVF)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

