Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $56,403.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.