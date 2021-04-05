Signify Health (SGFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2021 – Signify Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Signify Health stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 27,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

In other news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

