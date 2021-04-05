Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Holdings Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 176.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,499 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVM stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

