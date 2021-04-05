Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 190,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

