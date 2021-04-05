Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.20 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

