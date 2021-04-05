Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Hits $228,180.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $228,180.00 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,727,736 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

