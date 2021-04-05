Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLP stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

