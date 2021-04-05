SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $382.14 million and $11.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

